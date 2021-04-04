KARMA (KARMA) Market Capitalization Achieves $129.73 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 945.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $129.73 million and approximately $93.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005394 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00105575 BTC.

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.