Katalyo Trading Up 60.1% Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Katalyo token can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 60.1% higher against the dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $858,403.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00074847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00311358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00091660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $443.27 or 0.00757011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028896 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00017386 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 tokens. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

