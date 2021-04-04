Kava.io (KAVA) Price Up 24.3% Over Last 7 Days

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $406.25 million and $90.22 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $6.94 or 0.00011855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00050031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.00282055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00029069 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,895.84 or 0.03237680 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 119,590,116 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

