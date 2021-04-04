Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $1.97 on Top Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00049277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00283017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00027836 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars.

