Keep4r (KP4R) 24-Hour Volume Hits $36,215.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Keep4r has a market cap of $630,363.97 and $36,215.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for about $8.02 or 0.00013686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00075075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00308664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00091996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.29 or 0.00763377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,154.47 or 0.99250133 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

