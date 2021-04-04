Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Position Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,873 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 5,802.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,242,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,606,000 after purchasing an additional 910,767 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,646,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,121,000 after buying an additional 899,363 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,136.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 615,543 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of KW stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.06 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 50,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

