KickToken 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.07 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 135.4% higher against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $15.64 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00052438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.49 or 0.00681256 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027718 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.