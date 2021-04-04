Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) is Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 3.1% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.19 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

