Kin Price Up 70% Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Kin has a market capitalization of $540.19 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kin has traded 70% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00074841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.58 or 0.00310428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.01 or 0.00771052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00050679 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.