Kind Ads Token (KIND) Hits Market Cap of $672,302.81

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 40.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 239.8% against the US dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $672,302.81 and $2,276.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00053550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.59 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

KIND is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

