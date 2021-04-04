King DAG Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,824.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $28.81 million and $117,824.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, King DAG has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00053187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.26 or 0.00684659 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027618 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

