Kingdom Game 4.0 Trading Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $15,370.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00076245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.72 or 0.00306499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.75 or 0.00767024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00091274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028585 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016573 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

