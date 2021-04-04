Klaytn (KLAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.12 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00006406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $9.12 billion and $441.82 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00075011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00306688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.84 or 0.00761681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,700.31 or 0.99244411 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

