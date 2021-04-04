Klaytn (KLAY) Price Tops $3.79 on Major Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and approximately $479.25 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00006444 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.64 or 0.00315602 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.00766140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00091683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028500 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00016661 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001531 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

