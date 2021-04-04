Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.49 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Kleros token can now be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $55.49 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kleros has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

