Klever 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.22 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Klever has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $319.69 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever token can currently be purchased for about $0.0944 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00076245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.72 or 0.00306499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.75 or 0.00767024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00091274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028585 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016573 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,386,253,776 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.