Klimatas (KTS) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Klimatas has a market cap of $17,947.97 and $661.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001300 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

