KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 24.82% of KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.