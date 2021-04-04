Krios Hits One Day Volume of $2,749.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 145.1% higher against the US dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $2,749.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001297 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00128998 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

