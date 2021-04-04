Kuai Token (KT) Market Cap Reaches $1.67 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.67 million and $31.52 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00052155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.53 or 0.00679358 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027903 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

KT is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,304,238 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.