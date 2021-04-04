KuCoin Shares (KCS) Achieves Market Cap of $93.73 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.56 or 0.00689169 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027784 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

