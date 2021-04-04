Kusama Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and $369.34 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $448.21 or 0.00763816 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00075563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00305680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00090917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00028785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016557 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

