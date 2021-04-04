Kyber Network (KNC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $222.15 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $698.54 million and $222.15 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00005817 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00053472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.80 or 0.00697983 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027923 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,255,936 coins and its circulating supply is 205,048,084 coins. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

