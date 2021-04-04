Kylin (KYL) Market Cap Hits $73.58 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kylin has a market capitalization of $73.58 million and $4.52 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00307305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00093111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.54 or 0.00751367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00028266 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017616 BTC.

About Kylin

Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,687,500 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

