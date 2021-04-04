Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $29,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.87.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $252.70 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $110.40 and a 52-week high of $259.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.25 and its 200-day moving average is $214.30.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.