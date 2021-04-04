Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 42,837.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after buying an additional 139,221 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $639.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $563.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.46. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $213.29 and a one year high of $640.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.73.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

