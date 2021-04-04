Lambda Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $175.05 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Lambda has a market cap of $222.28 million and $175.05 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00053629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.28 or 0.00686062 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027675 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,478,157,544 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.