Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce sales of $115.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.70 million and the highest is $117.20 million. Lannett reported sales of $144.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $491.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.50 million to $493.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $514.23 million, with estimates ranging from $510.68 million to $519.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 327,982 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lannett by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCI opened at $5.74 on Friday. Lannett has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $237.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

