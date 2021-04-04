Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,621 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 127,487 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $61.85 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

