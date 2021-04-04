LATOKEN (LA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,965.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One LATOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. LATOKEN has a market cap of $63.51 million and approximately $12,965.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00052291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00683610 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00028087 BTC.

LATOKEN Coin Profile

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.