Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,639 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,917,000 after acquiring an additional 475,501 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,730,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.80. The stock had a trading volume of 933,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.78. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

