Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,823 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

PGX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. 3,638,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,562,440. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

