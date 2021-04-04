Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,993 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.48. 650,855 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

