Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 242,134 ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 242,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 208,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,328,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,657. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17.

