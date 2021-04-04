Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

