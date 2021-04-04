Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $104.92 and a one year high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

