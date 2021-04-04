Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $685,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,224,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

