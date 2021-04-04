Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,280,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,946,803. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

