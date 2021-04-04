Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $105.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,515,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

