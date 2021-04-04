Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, TCF National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $84.93. 145,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,658. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $89.02.

