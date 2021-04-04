Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.14. 3,066,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,225. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $85.99 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

