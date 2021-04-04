Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $661.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,298,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,593,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $691.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.82, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

