Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.18 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $120.85. 12,606,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,533,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.51. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $159.70.

