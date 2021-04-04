Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $9.04 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,334 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.79. 14,069,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,830,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.