Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $9.39 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 120.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.12. 3,430,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.76 and a 12 month high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.