Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.98. 17,896,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,553,396. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

