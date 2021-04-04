Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,699,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,001,000 after buying an additional 2,305,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK remained flat at $$77.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,703,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,073,277. The firm has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.