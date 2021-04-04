Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 209.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.36. 23,497,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,275,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.48. The stock has a market cap of $607.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $185.41 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

