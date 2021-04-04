Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,016,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,985. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.