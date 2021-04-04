Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,560,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,944,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 587.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,084,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,901,000 after buying an additional 926,775 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,569. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

